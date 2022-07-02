×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL chair Irvin Khoza says CEO position should be decided before the league's AGM in November

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
02 July 2022 - 09:47
From left: Businessman Patrice Motsepe greets, Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza, 01 July 2022, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, where they announced the Motsepe Foundation as the news sponsor for the PSL first division, which will be rebranded as the Motsepe Championship. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
From left: Businessman Patrice Motsepe greets, Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza, 01 July 2022, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, where they announced the Motsepe Foundation as the news sponsor for the PSL first division, which will be rebranded as the Motsepe Championship. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza is hoping the future of the league's CEO will have been decided by the time the league holds its AGM in mid November. 

Since 2015 Lamontville Golden Arrows boss Mato Madlala has been acting CEO of the league and while Khoza said he and other members of the league were happy with the “fantastic” work Madlala is doing, he added there was a need to have a permanent accounting officer. 

“This was an issue with the board of governors (BoG) and they gave me an ultimatum to decide whether she (Madlala) divorces herself from the club (Arrows) to become full-time.

“By the time we go to the AGM in November I might have an answer for everybody. We'll also put the matter to the executive committee to decide whether she can be full-time or not.

“But at the moment she's doing a fantastic job ... Hopefully when I go to the AGM on November 15 I'll have an answer for you.”

Khoza was speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday where the PSL announced the Motsepe Foundation as the new sponsors of the National First Division which had GladAfrica as its backers until Thursday. 

The new league will be known as Motsepe Foundation Championship and both Khoza and Motsepe Foundation founder and Caf president Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the sponsorship is for five years.

“The issue of the prize money is the issue of the executive committee,” Khoza said. “I'm breaking the news (to them) today, they don't even know what I'm talking about. To them it's like a fish in the water. As to what kind of a fish they don't know.”

OPINION | SA football is doomed, and the dinosaurs trampling it don’t seem to care

There are some dinosaurs running SA football who seem intent on keeping the sport on its backwards track that some day might, like West Indies ...
Sport
1 day ago

The PSL chair added that issue of the broadcast of First Division matches on a regular basis is difficult to confirm. 

“Unfortunately as much as the SABC has got the mandate of giving local content, they always talk about the costs involved in producing those matches,” Khoza said.

“That's why we try to find creative ways of having the matches covered and giving excitement around them. We must make it compelling also for the broadcasters and ensure they get more advertising around those matches to justify the expense and costs to deliver those matches.

“It's the same with the pay TV, the issue of producing those games countrywide is very costly. But we always push for the better every time we sign a sponsorship to make it very popular for the investor into the game. 

‘Safa presidential elections were a bit of a mess’ — Lucas Radebe

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says the recent Safa presidential elections were a mess.
Sport
1 day ago

“We can't guarantee (any changes) but we're going to discuss it. But we must also make our teams attractive and relevant to their communities. We must show we've got audiences. So they're a lot of permutations that goes with it.  

“To answer this question, we'll try our best to get more games televised but I know it's going to be a hard take on SABC. We might persuade SuperSport to do more.”

Khoza also made it clear that getting the new sponsor for the First Division does not mean they'll do away with the much-maligned promotion relegation playoffs. The playoffs see the team that finish 15th in the Premiership competing against those that have ended second and third in the first division for a place in the Premiership.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

OPINION | SA football is doomed, and the dinosaurs trampling it don’t seem to care

There are some dinosaurs running SA football who seem intent on keeping the sport on its backwards track that some day might, like West Indies ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates on the verge of continental glory

Orlando Pirates will become the first SA club to play in four finals in Africa’s inter-club competitions if they qualify for the Caf Confederation ...
Sport
1 month ago

Pirates need every drop of sweat and blood to win Confed Cup: Lekgwathi

Former Bucs stalwart urges the team to forget about their indifferent domestic form, stay calm and avoid silly mistakes
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Deal concluded: Royal AM on the verge of naming Maduka’s successor Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs bolster their first team technical staff Soccer
  3. ‘Safa presidential elections were a bit of a mess’ — Lucas Radebe Soccer
  4. Motsepe Foundation to sponsor the NFD Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths