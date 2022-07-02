PSL chair Irvin Khoza says CEO position should be decided before the league's AGM in November

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza is hoping the future of the league's CEO will have been decided by the time the league holds its AGM in mid November.

Since 2015 Lamontville Golden Arrows boss Mato Madlala has been acting CEO of the league and while Khoza said he and other members of the league were happy with the “fantastic” work Madlala is doing, he added there was a need to have a permanent accounting officer.

“This was an issue with the board of governors (BoG) and they gave me an ultimatum to decide whether she (Madlala) divorces herself from the club (Arrows) to become full-time.

“By the time we go to the AGM in November I might have an answer for everybody. We'll also put the matter to the executive committee to decide whether she can be full-time or not.