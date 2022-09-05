Man United must improve to compete at top, says Ten Hag after Arsenal win

Ten Hag was pleased, however, to see that a United that had been so fragile last season did not panic when Bukayo Saka brought Arsenal level on the hour.

“The spirit from this team, they can deal with setbacks — it is really great and shows the mentality. We have really improved on that.

“We have the right characters and now it is about co-operation, deal with setbacks but also improve — we have to stay calm, stay composed and play our game.”

What was not yet evident in United's play, beyond the early exchanges, was a sustained control of the game as they were limited largely to counterattacks. Ten Hag said he wanted to see more of the kind of intense pressure they produced early in the match.

“I thought the first 10 minutes was the best we have played so far this season. But after the cancelled goal it wasn't as good.

“We had a good plan, we didn't get it all on the pitch, we couldn't control it when we should have. We got a setback and we fought back, that's good to see. I like this mentality.”