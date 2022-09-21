The Birds decided to end Kerr's tenure on the back of a poor start to the league season that sees the Soweto team in 14th place after eight league games — two wins, two draws and four defeats.
Another PSL coach bites the dust
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Another DStv Premiership coach has been fired just before the one-third stage of the 2022-23 season, with Swallows FC “parting ways” with Dylan Kerr on Wednesday.
Kerr follows Romain Folz (Marumo Gallants) and Daine Klate (Chippa United) as coaches to have been axed this campaign.
“Swallows FC have parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerr. We would like to thank coach Kerr for the contribution he made to the club and wish him well with his future endeavours,” the club said in a brief statement.
The Birds decided to end Kerr's tenure on the back of a poor start to the league season that sees the Soweto team in 14th place after eight league games — two wins, two draws and four defeats.
The Brit joined Swallows, replacing Brandon Truter, in November last year.
Kerr managed to steer the battling Birds, suffering well-documented financial issues and severely depleted from the combination Truter coached to sixth place in their promoted campaign in 2020-21, to safety but only via the playoffs after a 15th-placed finish in 2021-22.
Since his introduction to the Premiership coaching Black Leopards in 2018, Kerr has also taken charge of Baroka FC, Leopards again and Tshakuma FC.
