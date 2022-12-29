Haaland will get better, says City coach Guardiola as striker streaks to 20 goals

Haaland had plenty of time to ponder his next move as Norway did not take part in the World Cup in Qatar, a time period that the 22-year-old insisted helped intensify his hunger for more.

“I've been at home, a bit mad that I've not been at the World Cup,” he told Amazon. “I recharged my batteries.

“Watching other people score to win games at the World Cup triggered, motivated and irritated me. I'm more hungry and more ready than ever.”

Haaland's efforts at Elland Road would have been particularly sweet given he was born in Leeds — his father Alfie played for the Yorkshire club — and he used to be coached by Leeds manager Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg.

Despite seeing his former striker leave Leeds just two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, Marsch had only good words to say about Haaland on another record-breaking night.

“I am just really happy for him,” Marsch said. “In some ways watching him score is painful, I want him in a different kit.

“But when you know some of these young men and you see their qualities as people, you want them to do their best, just not against your team.

“But my gosh I am happy for him, he is such a great person.”

Reuters