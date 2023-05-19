Soccer

Pirates’ recent form gives Riveiro hope of securing Champions League spot

19 May 2023 - 13:45
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is hoping to qualify for the Champions League.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is banking on his team's unbeaten run of eight matches in the league to seal second spot in the DStv Premiership and qualify for the Caf Champions League for the first time in three seasons.

The Buccaneers last qualified for the Champions League at the end of the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 campaigns under Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic, the only two seasons they finished second since last winning the South African premier league in 2012.

Pirates will need to beat AmaZulu in their final league match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to maintain their chance of finishing second.

Third-placed SuperSport United can snatch second spot if Pirates slip up in Durban.

Gavin Hunt's team will go to their final match against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday trailing Pirates by two goals.

The two teams are on 51 points and a victory with an avalanche of goals for SuperSport may secure them second spot ahead of Pirates, who would then have to settle for third and a place in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

What's in favour of Pirates is that Sekhukhune have only lost two of their previous 14 matches at home this season, seven of them victories and the other five ending in stalemates.

Sekhukhune are also not assured of their top eight spot as they share 37 points with Stellenbosch, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Swallows, the other teams going to the last round of fixtures looking to find points to ensure they finish inside the top eight.  

"We need to win first," said Riveiro of their trip to Durban.

"We need to think first about how we're going to win the game. We need the three points so we can be proud of the performance of the team in the last part of the season.

"We're glad to be going into the last fixture with the opportunity in our hands. We need to win and hopefully with enough advantage to consolidate our chase for second spot."

Pirates are unbeaten in eight league games since their loss to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the end of February. Riveiro's side had won six matches on the trot before drawing their last two at home against Royal AM and Sekhukhune.  

Had Pirates' form been consistent all season, they would have given champions Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money. Losing eight and and drawing six matches created a 19-point gap between Pirates and the champions, who finished their programme with a 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United on Tuesday.

AmaZulu are completing their programme on Saturday having ensured they won't be dragged into relegation. 

