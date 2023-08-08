‘They’ve improved a lot’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on what he’s seen from Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Kaizer Chiefs are clearly still a team finding themselves under a new head coach in Rulani Mokwena, but that he has already seen improvements in their squad and aspects of their approach.

As Sundowns prepared to meet Chiefs in Wednesday's Women's Day DStv Premiership fixture at Loftus Versfeld (3pm), Mokwena singled out the new centreback combination of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango as having stabilised a problem department for Amakhosi last season.

After six-time successive league champions Downs opened their campaign with a 2-1 win against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Friday, Mokwena and his technical team were in the stands at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to watch Chiefs' 0-0 draw against Chippa United.

As per norm, Sundowns' coach was not shy to give a detailed breakdown of what he has seen of Chiefs under Ntseki, who has replaced Arthur Zwane as head coach after the former Amakhosi winger steered the Naturena club to fifth place in the league and two cup semifinals in 2022-23.