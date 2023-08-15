Mosele strike sees Chippa United hold Orlando Pirates in Gqeberha

Fresh from their 5-0 victory in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Sekhukhune United at the weekend, Orlando Pirates failed to get a winning run under way as they were held to a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw by Chippa United on Tuesday night.

Jose Rivero’s men were on a high after an impressive off-season build-up to their 2023-24 campaign. They started the season with 1-0 Premiership defeat away against Stellenbosch FC then went on a goal spree with their 4-2 home league win against Royal AM and 5-0 home cup thrashing of Sekhukhune.

But they could not maintain that momentum against a fired up Chippa, who gave as good as they got on their home turf in Gqeberha.

A shot from midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo early in the game forced a save from United’s imposingly big Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili.

The Chilli Boys were not to be outdone as they looked threatening though a final pass eluded their frontman and former Bucs player Augustine Mulenga.