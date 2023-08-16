There’s a lot more to come from Lesiba Nku, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

“Unfortunately, when he arrived he had a bit of a niggle with a hamstring and you have to understand that at his previous club [relegated Marumo Gallants], they were fighting in the Confederations Cup and for their league status.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
After he scored a brace in their 4-0 demolition of out-of-sorts Golden Arrows to announce himself to Mamelodi Sundowns' demanding supporters, coach Rulani Mokwena said there is a lot more to come from Lesiba Nku.
A surprise arrival at Chloorkop, Nku showed glimpses of what he might offer in his debut from the bench in the 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Moroka Swallows on Saturday, but really impressed in his first start against Arrows.
In his 70 minutes on the field at Pretoria's Lucas Moripe Stadium — before being replaced by another recent arrival, Thapelo Maseko from SuperSport United — Nku scored two goals as Sundowns romped to a comfortable win.
Mokwena said he spent a lot of time during the off-season, ahead of signing the player, speaking to Nku, his former teammates and others who know him better.
“There is a lot of work behind the scenes. First is what we want to try to achieve in terms of how we want to play. Then we have to see whether there are certain situations from a tactical perspective where we are able to develop potential,” Mokwena said about their profiling of the winger.
“The other thing is the human qualities. I spent a lot of time during the off-season speaking to him on the phone and trying to know him better and getting people to tell me about him.
“I also spoke to people who played with him to tell me what type of player or human being he is, and that is very important.”
Mokwena said Downs had to fight off other teams for Nku’s signature.
“The other feeling I got was that we could be very aggressive [chasing his signature] because there were other teams that moved even more aggressively than us to try to get him.
“But I think because we had developed a good relationship, we were able to bring him this side. And I think there is still a lot more to be seen.
“There is a lot of work behind the scenes and I also have to thank the club. Not only for the support in agreeing that this is the right type of player, but for working very hard behind the scenes to secure him early, like we did Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Thapelo Maseko and Junior Mendieta, so we could win the transfer period and get them on day one of preseason.
Sundowns, who have won all four league and cup matches in 2023-24, travel to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to meet Chippa United in their next league fixture on Saturday (8pm).
