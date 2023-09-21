“Maybe it looked a bit too tactical at the beginning of the game. We forced Ronwen and [Mothobi] Mvala to play the long ball three or four times, but the long ball is not easy with Peter and Ribeiro there — they are good.
‘There’s 75 points to play for’: Riveiro far from conceding title to Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro admits seemingly unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns are an exceptional team but refuses to give up on the race for the DStv Premiership title this season.
Pirates lost 1-0 to Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night, thanks to a penalty scored by on-form Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the 12th minute.
The defeat saw Bucs fall 14 points behind Sundowns, who are on 21 points from their seven successive wins so far. Pirates though have two games in hand.
Riveiro was full of praise for coach Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns, who managed to make Pirates look ordinary for large periods, especially in the first half.
“What I know and what I can tell you is Sundowns are exceptionally good in pressing,” Riveiro said.
“We used to think of Sundowns as a team that is good on the ball [and] it’s true, but they are also good when it’s time to defend. They are a mature team with experienced players with battles behind them and you can feel it in these types of games.
“It’s difficult to contain Sundowns when they are in possession with the presence of Ronwen [Williams] in the last line and with Peter [Shalulile up front] it’s even more difficult to deal with them.
“It’s difficult to press them aggressively and you have to be careful where you lose the ball.
“Maybe it looked a bit too tactical at the beginning of the game. We forced Ronwen and [Mothobi] Mvala to play the long ball three or four times, but the long ball is not easy with Peter and Ribeiro there — they are good.
“They were good in collecting the second ball and from there they managed to sink us in the box two or three times before the penalty.
“They were in control even when they were not playing in the central corridor like they are used to, and due to that they got the advantage in the penalty.”
Riveiro downplayed being 14 points behind Downs on the log table.
“We have to play 25 more games in the league — that’s 75 points to play for,” Riveiro said.
Pirates will turn their focus to their MTN8 title defence when they welcome Stellenbosch FC in the semifinal second leg match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Buccaneers have a 2-1 lead from the first leg and need just a draw at home to book their place in the final.
