Orlando Pirates legend Phil ‘Jones’ Setshedi has died

19 October 2023 - 18:10 By Marc Strydom
In a picture released by Orlando Pirates the club mourns the passing of Bucs legend Phil Setshedi.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC

Orlando Pirates' 1970s defensive legend and former Bafana Bafana assistant coach and Bucs general manager Phil “Jones” Setshedi has died.

Pirates confirmed the news on X, posting: “Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of legend Phil Jones Setshedi.

“On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Setshedi family. Rest In Peace, Bra Phil.”

Setshedi was tainted by controversy when in 2013 he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court on a corruption charge for trying to fix football matches.

Setshedi had attempted to fix two matches in the Vodacom Promotional League in Cape Town in June 2011. He was bust when the referee to whom he offered a R6,000 bribe blew the whistle. The court imposed an additional five-year prison term, which was suspended.

Sowetan wrote of Setshedi in 2013 that he was “a rock solid defender who used to send shivers down the spines of strikers”.

“Setshedi was born Phil Ramakhange Setshedi in Dube, Soweto, and started off playing street soccer using a tennis ball like any other youngster in the black community at the time.

“Setshedi later joined Alexandra United and then moved into top flight soccer after being recruited by Moroka Swallows Babes, otherwise also known as the Mbanya Group.

“At Swallows Babes, Setshedi found former Safa president Molefi Oliphant who was also there for a short time as a goalkeeper before the latter quit to pursue his studies.

“Setshedi's career took off when he joined Orlando Pirates where he played alongside big names such Jomo Sono, Johannes 'Yster' Khomane, Patson Banda and Webster Lichaba.

“He also played for Toronto Blizzard in Canada alongside Sono.

“When Clive Barker was appointed Bafana Bafana coach, he appointed Setshedi as his assistant. Barker and Setshedi sat on the bench when Bafana made history by winning the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations finals on home soil.”

“During the same tournament, Setshedi was given thousands of rand in foreign currency by some of the then overseas-based players for safekeeping. The money allegedly disappeared in his hotel room. In between working as an assistant coach, he also had a sideline business.

“A former Pirates team manager, Setshedi operated from the Carlton Centre in downtown Johannesburg, dressing Safa officials and Bafana members in designer suits.”

