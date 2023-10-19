Orlando Pirates legend Phil ‘Jones’ Setshedi has died

Orlando Pirates' 1970s defensive legend and former Bafana Bafana assistant coach and Bucs general manager Phil “Jones” Setshedi has died.

Pirates confirmed the news on X, posting: “Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of legend Phil Jones Setshedi.

“On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Setshedi family. Rest In Peace, Bra Phil.”

Setshedi was tainted by controversy when in 2013 he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court on a corruption charge for trying to fix football matches.

Setshedi had attempted to fix two matches in the Vodacom Promotional League in Cape Town in June 2011. He was bust when the referee to whom he offered a R6,000 bribe blew the whistle. The court imposed an additional five-year prison term, which was suspended.