Soccer

‘Which team plays the day after Bafana?’ fumes Sundowns coach Mokwena

19 October 2023 - 13:35
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the Carling Knockout last-16 match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the Carling Knockout last-16 match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has lambasted the decision that saw his team play their Carling Knockout Cup game against TS Galaxy a day after Bafana Bafana’s match against Ivory Coast. 

Sundowns were knocked out 5-4 on penalties by the Rockets after the game ended in a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night. 

The Pretoria giants had seven players — Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Grant Kekana — on national duty with Bafana, who drew 1-1 in their friendly against the Elephants in Abidjan on Tuesday night. 

Sundowns' Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro were out injured.

The cup tie was moved forward to make space for Downs’ participation in Caf’s hugely lucrative new African Football League (AFL). This after initial PSL resistance to alter its calendar was ended by Confederation of African Football intervention.

“Which team plays the day after the national team plays and has five players in the starting line-up [of Bafana], which team?” Mokwena asked angrily after the defeat.   

“We are the first team to do that, but no one will care. The blame will be on the coach. That’s OK. That's the job I chose and that’s the responsibility I should take.”   

Galaxy dedicate win to Parker, Mokwena says Zungu’s tackle was not malicious

TS Galaxy have dedicated their Carling Knockout Cup victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to Bernard Parker, who suffered what could well be a career-ending ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns travel to Angola for their AFL quarterfinal first-leg clash against Petro de Luanda on Saturday (5.30pm).

Masandawana’s defeat to Galaxy means they have missed out on two domestic trophies, effectively in the space of their last two matches. They also lost on penalties to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final in Durban before the Fifa break.   

“That’s life, you win some, you lose some, and you lose more than you win,” Mokwena said.   

“When we have been winning and going more than 365 days without a defeat, we have been happy.

“And we’ve been the best coaches and the best players in the world. So when we lose, we become the worst coaches and worst players in the world. It's how the cookie crumbles.”

MORE:

Galaxy dump Sundowns out of cup in game where Zungu breaks Parker’s leg

TS Galaxy took advantage of a Mamelodi Sundowns heavily depleted by players returning from international duty to dump the Brazilians out of the new ...
Sport
16 hours ago

POLL | Should Zungu be sanctioned for brutal tackle that broke Parker's leg?

Watching replays of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu’s tackle which broke Bernard Parker’s leg during the first game of the Carling ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Caf clarification cleared way for PSL to approve Sundowns’ AFL participation

The Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) clarification that the African Football League (AFL) is a Caf-organised competition swayed the Premier ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ntseki says wisdom of Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung is invaluable

Kazier Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki says he taps into the wisdom of experienced club supremo Kaizer Motaung as he plots how to revive the fortunes of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘It’s time we turn corner’: Ntseki before Chiefs’ Carling game against Usuthu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki sees the start of the new Carling Knockout Cup as an opportunity for the Glamour Boys to reset their unprecedented ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Riveiro confirms Orlando Pirates teen Mofokeng on trial at EPL club Wolves

Orlando Pirates may play their Carling Knockout Cup last-16 clash against Cape Town Spurs on Friday without teen attacking midfielder Relebohile ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Inaugural Carling Knockout champions will walk away with a cool R6.6m

The inaugural Carling Knockout champions will take home R6.6m, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Steward at fullback for England, Marler and Martin start against Boks Rugby
  2. Proteas need to dust themselves off before England challenge: Maharaj Cricket
  3. Galaxy dedicate win to Parker, Mokwena says Zungu’s tackle was not malicious Soccer
  4. ‘Which team plays the day after Bafana?’ fumes Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  5. POLL | Should Zungu be sanctioned for brutal tackle that broke Parker's leg? Soccer

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...