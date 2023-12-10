Soccer

Manchester City get back to winning against Luton, Everton down Chelsea

10 December 2023 - 18:50 By Lori Ewing and Nick Said
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in their Premier League win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton on Sunday.
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored three minutes apart as Manchester City came from behind to beat Premier League newcomers Luton Town 2-1 on Sunday and breathe a collective sigh of relief with their first victory in five league games.

The win kept the champions — who were missing striker Erling Haaland through injury — in fourth place on 33 points, four shy of leaders Liverpool in a crowded title fight. Luton remain in the drop zone on nine points, four adrift of 17th place.

The home fans were celebrating at half time at a raucous Kenilworth Road after Elijah Adebayo rose to meet a cross from Andros Townsend and headed in the opener seconds before the break.

But after numerous City near-misses, Silva scored in the 62nd minute when he curled a low left-footed strike into the far corner past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Grealish netted his 50th career goal three minutes later when Julian Alvarez sent a cross across the face of the goal that the 28-year-old stretched to slot in.

“We knew we had to keep calm today and buzzing to get back to winning ways,” Grealish told Sky Sports.

“I think a lot of people like to talk about City and go on like it's a big crisis; in reality we've played very good teams — Spurs who've been unbelievable, Liverpool who are top, Chelsea and Villa away, who've got one of the best records in Europe.”

City arrived at Luton reeling from three draws and a midweek defeat by Aston Villa that saw last season's treble winners plummet to fourth having topped the standings a month ago.

A lengthy loss of Haaland, who has what manager Pep Guardiola called a “stress reaction” in his foot, could be devastating for City's bid to retain their title.

For much of Sunday's match, Luton, whose rags-to-riches story saw them climb from non-league football to the Premier League in nine years, appeared poised to inflict more misery on the Manchester giants.

Luton ran out of steam in the second half in another solid performance for the Hatters, who held leaders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at infamous Kenilworth this season while Arsenal needed an added-time winner to seal three points there.

City had 18 shots to Luton's four but they either went wide or they were stopped by Kaminski before Silva ended the drought. Kaminski made some terrific saves for the home side, particularly a diving stop on Phil Foden's low hard shot in the first half.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in his 100th Premier League appearance for Everton and substitute Lewis Dobbin netted a late second goal to earn a 2-0 win over Chelsea that inflicted a third away defeat in a row on the mid-table London club.

Dwight McNeil surged forward with the ball in the 54th minute and slipped a pass to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saved the one-on-one chance, but Doucoure drilled the rebound into the far corner of the net.

Academy product Dobbin scored his first league goal in an Everton shirt when he thrashed home a loose ball from a corner in stoppage time to seal the three points.

Chelsea slip to 12th in the table with 19 points from 16 games, while Everton have 13 points from 16 games. Without their 10-point deduction for financial breaches, against which they have appealed, Everton would be in 10th, four points ahead of Chelsea.

Reuters

