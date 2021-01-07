News

Are inmates jumping the queue? Prisoners among the first to receive vaccine

Human rights storm brews as government’s decision draws flak, with many questioning the move

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
07 January 2021 - 18:52

Government’s announcement that convicted and awaiting trial prisoners — including murderers, child molesters and rapists — will be among the first South Africans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is sparking controversy with some questioning the reasoning.

In a move welcomed by Lawyers for Human Rights and correctional services unions, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that prisoners would be among the first people in SA to be vaccinated against the deadly disease...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA rowboat adventurer in deep water – at last News
  2. Please sir, we want some more, say SA actors after Cyril passes the buck News
  3. At last: Mkhize confirms SA will get Covid vaccine this month, but it wont be ... News
  4. Are inmates jumping the queue? Prisoners among the first to receive vaccine News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3

Related articles

  1. Threading the needle: government confirms negotiations with Aspen for vaccine News
  2. Here is why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says SA must buy 'exactly one' Covid-19 vaccine Politics
  3. Will SA citizens be forced to get Covid-19 vaccine? Zweli Mkhize answers Politics
  4. Cosatu boss Zingiswa Losi becomes latest ANC leader to sow doubt over Covid ... Politics
  5. SA’s handling of Covid vaccine brings back the nightmare of the 2000s Opinion & Analysis
  6. SA to get first million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month: Zweli Mkhize Politics
  7. Sbu Noah calls for government leaders to get Covid-19 vaccine first TshisaLIVE
  8. POLL | Will you get the Covid-19 vaccine when it reaches SA? South Africa
  9. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear government, these are the simple rules for leading in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  10. From petitions to deadlines: 5 reasons SA’s Covid-19 vaccine is in the news ... South Africa
  11. Beware of state capture networks in Covid-19 vaccine procurement: Blade Nzimande Politics
X