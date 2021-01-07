Are inmates jumping the queue? Prisoners among the first to receive vaccine

Human rights storm brews as government’s decision draws flak, with many questioning the move

Government’s announcement that convicted and awaiting trial prisoners — including murderers, child molesters and rapists — will be among the first South Africans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is sparking controversy with some questioning the reasoning.



In a move welcomed by Lawyers for Human Rights and correctional services unions, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that prisoners would be among the first people in SA to be vaccinated against the deadly disease...