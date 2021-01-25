NEWS

Wanted: speed freak with deep pockets keen to sniff out Bloodhound record

Investor with loads of money and sense of adventure is sought to make the long-awaited attempt to beat 1,228km/h mark

For sale: one land-speed record car, top speed 1,287km/h-plus, low mileage.



Yes, the troubled British-backed Bloodhound project that aims to set a new land-speed record in the Kalahari Desert in the Northern Cape is again seeking a new backer, one with deep pockets and a keen sense of adventure...