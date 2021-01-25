NEWS
Wanted: speed freak with deep pockets keen to sniff out Bloodhound record
Investor with loads of money and sense of adventure is sought to make the long-awaited attempt to beat 1,228km/h mark
25 January 2021 - 19:47
For sale: one land-speed record car, top speed 1,287km/h-plus, low mileage.
Yes, the troubled British-backed Bloodhound project that aims to set a new land-speed record in the Kalahari Desert in the Northern Cape is again seeking a new backer, one with deep pockets and a keen sense of adventure...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.