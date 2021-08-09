Restless, apathetic, unsettled: remote work has left SA languishing

Staff at one company to get a ‘spring break’ of an extra week’s leave to rest, recharge and rejuvenate

Zoom fatigue. Distractions. Backache. Long working hours. Covid-19 fatigue. Indifference. Burnout.



Sound familiar? These are the issues employees working remotely from home under the “new normal” are grappling with in SA. And many are taking strain. ..