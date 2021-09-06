Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future

Education department gives the go-ahead to extend the contracts of the 320,000 recruits employed countrywide

Teacher unions have welcomed a recent announcement by basic education minister Angie Motshekga that schools will be able to employ education and general assistants after their contracts expired at the end of April.



But the unions were adamant that schools should not use education assistants as teachers because they don’t have a teaching qualification...