IN PICS | Free in the Free State: tigers rescued after 15 years in train carriage
Paws for thought: four tigers will taste life outside a cage for the first time in their lives after their transfer to SA
10 March 2022 - 20:23
When two tigers touch down in the eastern Free State this week, it will be the first time they will feel grass beneath their paws...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.