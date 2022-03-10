News

IN PICS | Free in the Free State: tigers rescued after 15 years in train carriage

Paws for thought: four tigers will taste life outside a cage for the first time in their lives after their transfer to SA

Matthew Savides Night news editor
10 March 2022 - 20:23

When two tigers touch down in the eastern Free State this week, it will be the first time they will feel grass beneath their paws...

