TOM EATON | Will the real Tracy Zille please stand up ... and be sworn in

Only in SA will you find the Equality Court adjourned for an accused to be sworn in as a MP

Tom Eaton Columnist
26 January 2022 - 19:38

The man accused of fomenting racial hatred and spewing misogynist filth on Twitter under a false identity couldn’t be at the Equality Court on Wednesday because he was being sworn in as a MP.

Yes, dear reader: this is why satirists are giving up. We just can’t compete with reality any more...

