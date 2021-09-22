Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title

Today in SA sports history: September 23

Today in SA sports history: September 23



1976 — The apartheid government’s new sports policy, aimed at appeasing mounting critics by allowing competition across race groups, is approved by the National Party. But it is soon slated because, while permitting members of different race groups to compete against each other, it didn’t allow for mixed teams at club level. It catered only for window-dressing at national level...