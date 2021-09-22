Sport

Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title

Today in SA sports history: September 23

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 September 2021 - 21:07

Today in SA sports history: September 23

1976 — The apartheid government’s new sports policy, aimed at appeasing mounting critics by allowing competition across race groups, is approved by the National Party. But it is soon slated because, while permitting members of different race groups to compete against each other, it didn’t allow for mixed teams at club level. It catered only for window-dressing at national level...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport
  3. Good as green & gold: Faf perplexed by discipline decisions going against Boks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  5. On merit, Lakay should be in Bafana squad, says Downs co-coach Sport

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  4. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport