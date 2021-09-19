Sport

Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history

Today in SA sports history: September 20

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 September 2021 - 18:45

Today in SA sports history: September 20

1924 — Wing Kenny Starke scores two tries as the Springboks beat Great Britain 16-9 in the final fourth Test at Newlands to take the series 3-0...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bafana starlet Brooks leads the way for a galaxy of new, young stars Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  3. Error-prone Boks have their backs against the wall after Wallabies loss Sport
  4. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  5. Chelsea’s title credentials face a testing fortnight Sport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport