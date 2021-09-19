Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history
Today in SA sports history: September 20
19 September 2021 - 18:45
Today in SA sports history: September 20
1924 — Wing Kenny Starke scores two tries as the Springboks beat Great Britain 16-9 in the final fourth Test at Newlands to take the series 3-0...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.