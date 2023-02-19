Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana

Today in SA sports history: February 20

19 February 2023 - 21:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1996 — The Proteas smash New Zealand in a World Cup encounter in Faisalabad. They restricted the Kiwis to 177/9, with Stephen Fleming top-scoring with 33 from 79 balls. South Africa, with Hansie Cronje hitting 78 off 64 balls, romped to victory by five wickets with 75 balls remaining. That was South Africa’s first World Cup victory over New Zealand.   ..

