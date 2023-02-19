Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana
Today in SA sports history: February 20
19 February 2023 - 21:07
1996 — The Proteas smash New Zealand in a World Cup encounter in Faisalabad. They restricted the Kiwis to 177/9, with Stephen Fleming top-scoring with 33 from 79 balls. South Africa, with Hansie Cronje hitting 78 off 64 balls, romped to victory by five wickets with 75 balls remaining. That was South Africa’s first World Cup victory over New Zealand. ..
Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana
Today in SA sports history: February 20
1996 — The Proteas smash New Zealand in a World Cup encounter in Faisalabad. They restricted the Kiwis to 177/9, with Stephen Fleming top-scoring with 33 from 79 balls. South Africa, with Hansie Cronje hitting 78 off 64 balls, romped to victory by five wickets with 75 balls remaining. That was South Africa’s first World Cup victory over New Zealand. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos