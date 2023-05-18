KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Wiese leads the way for SA’s all-conquering foreign legion
The Springbok No. 8 has got tiger in his tank and his excellent form has been recognised by his peers
18 May 2023 - 22:16
South African rugby has never been healthier than it is right now, and it has never had such a global on-field presence as right now. It all speaks to the stars being aligned for the Springboks to win a record fourth World Cup title in France later this year...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.