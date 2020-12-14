A glimpse into a writer’s life

For Barbara Kingsolver (The Poisonwood Bible, Animal Vegetable Miracle) routine becomes an essential part of her creative drive. Her morning begins “with trying not to get up before the sun rises. But when I do, it’s because my head is too full of words, and I just need to get to my desk and start dumping them into a file. I always wake with sentences pouring into my head. So getting to my desk every day feels like a long emergency.”

The routine of Benjamin Zephaniah, British author and performance poet, is more physical. “I start my day with a run or a cycle ride, then I come home to my gym and do a boxing and kung fu workout. I slow down with yoga and tai chi. I have breakfast, check my e-mails and my post. Then I start working. “Work can be sitting in my study and writing, going to my recording studio and making music, or going out to film or record a radio programme. Well, that’s how it should happen; sometimes I just hang around talking to cats and birds all day, or playing soccer with the neighbours.”

Routine also governs the days of Deon Meyer, who has 32 books under his belt. His favourite time to write is between 6am and lunch. “I stick to that for the first half of the book. After that, the hours I spend on it get longer. During the last quarter, I’ll often write late into the night.”

The vocation has its highs and lows. “Writing,” he observes, “is like any other job. You have good days and bad days. On the bad days, every sentence is an arm wrestle and you question your ability and choice of career. On good days, your fingers can’t keep up with the flow.”