From horror stories to philosophy, a feast for young minds

I feel like such an old fuddy duddy when I reminisce about books I read when I was young. I say things such as: “I had to walk in the freezing cold, one day it was snowing(!), to check out books from the library. I had a choice between Nancy Drews, Hardy Boys, Virginia Andrews, Sweet Valley Highs, Sweet Dreams, and The Outsiders by SE Hinton (which I read more than 10 times and the librarian was getting a bit suspicious of me).”

Not a lot of choice back then, but I was happy with it. Now, Young Adult fiction titles have probably the most diverse range in topics and representation. When it comes to reading fiction, most of us like to read about characters we can relate to, and representation is very important to teenagers. Here are a few YA books this year that I think should be taken note of:

We Were Liars by E Lockhart became a BookTok sensation in 2014. It is centred on the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer sitting gathered on their private island. However, when something happens to Cadence Sinclair Eastman during the summer of her 15th year, the four “Liars” (Cadence, Johnny, Gat and Mirren) come together two years later to prompt Cadence to remember what happened. Family of Liars is the prequel and apparently just as addictive as the first book. It features the generation before who have even more secrets, lies and betrayals.