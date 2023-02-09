About the book
What's more comforting and satisfying than toast? And if you top it with a few cleverly paired ingredients it can be a full meal, not to mention pure bliss. These 75 recipes for things on toast will help you make quick, delicious and versatile meals year round — for working from home lunches and cosy Sunday suppers to light bites, indulgent treats or impressive canapés. Recipes include avocado, summer tomatoes and tapenade rocket on olive bread, bubble and squeak with hollandaise on fried bread, falafel, edamame and red pepper hummus on flatbread, grilled chicken tikka with yoghurt on naan and smoked salmon, wasabi and avocado on granary bread.
Bliss on Toast is as much a toolkit for quick fridge-raids as it is inspiration for seasonal delights. With 82 years' experience of good eating and 60 years of cooking, writing about and judging food, there is no-one who better knows what makes a meal bliss than Dame Prue Leith.
About the author
Leith’s varied career and achievements has seen her honoured with a damehood. Known for revolutionising food and restaurants in London early in her career, she is now a judge on The Great British Bake Off, presented Prue’s Great Garden Plot and co-hosted Clever Cook, Waste Less. She is also the author of eight novels. Her experience in directing companies, chairing the School Food Trust and campaigning has equipped her with endless knowledge in many areas, including broadcasting, business and charity.
Listen here:
LISTEN | Dame Prue Leith talks all things toast
Co-producer of 'Pagecast', Nicola Bruns, chats with Dame Prue Leith about her latest cookbook 'Bliss on Toast'

Listen here:
