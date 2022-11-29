About the book, in the author's own words:
“I am back with a brand new collection of over 100 delicious, easy-to-follow recipes. In my highly anticipated new cookbook, Hosting with the Lazy Makoti, I will show you how to host any occasion with stylish and tasty food, from soul-warming, one-pot dinners, irresistible easy bakes and hearty plant-based dishes to Mzansi favourites, flavourful seven-colour meals, decadent desserts, vibrant African cuisine and much more.” — Mogau Seshoene
What the foodies say:
“Her unique characteristics and impressive enthusiasm flood the pages.” — Abigail Donnelly
“Mogau’s way with food puts beautiful labels on age-old foods that have been passed from generation to generation.” — Florence Masebe
“This is not just a cookbook, but a demonstration of what one can achieve with passion.” — Savita K Mbuli
Listen to Seshoene and Mputamputa's conversation here:
Want to host like the Lazy Makoti? Then listen up
In this episode of 'Pagecast', publicist and book lover Thembela Mputamputa is in conversation with Mogau Seshoene, author of 'Hosting with the Lazy Makoti'
Image: Supplied
Listen to Seshoene and Mputamputa's conversation here:
