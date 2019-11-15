Events

Cape Town launch of 'Will South Africa Be Okay?' by Jan-Jan Joubert on November 21

15 November 2019 - 11:47
Seasoned political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert examines the pressing issues faced by our country in his latest book, 'Will South Africa Be Okay?'
Image: Tafelberg

After the ANC’s victory in the 2019 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mandate is stronger than ever. He can now make good on his promises to clean out government corruption. But will he be successful, and what does this mean for South Africa and its people? What does South Africa’s future look like with challenges like the land debate, racial tension and a dire economy? Will South Africa survive and thrive amid the turmoil?

EVENT DETAILS 

Article provided by NB Publishers

