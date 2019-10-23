Going, going, gone: A timeline of Mmusi Maimane's troubles

The 2019 general elections forced South Africa’s official opposition, the DA, into a moment of introspection after experiencing its first electoral decline since the party was formed 19 years ago.

While the party initially took “collective responsibility” for its poor showing at the polls, it soon became apparent that its leader Mmusi Maimane would bear the brunt of the poor showing.

Here is a timeline of key events over the past few months that ultimately led to his resignation on Wednesday.