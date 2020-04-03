Events

Virtual launch of 'Two Months' by Gail Schimmel on April 8

Pan Macmillan Publisher
03 April 2020 - 11:47
Join Schimmel in conversation with Pamela Power for the virtual launch of 'Two Months'.
Join Schimmel in conversation with Pamela Power for the virtual launch of 'Two Months'.
Image: Supplied

From the best-selling author of The Park and The Accident comes a new domestic thriller that will keep you turning the pages until the very end.

When Erica wakes up to discover that she can't remember two months of her life, she wants to know what she’s missed. She soon realises that she’s lost more than two months. She’s lost her job and her friends. And her husband won’t tell her why.

As Erica starts to put together the clues and pieces, a picture emerges of what has happened.

A picture that is fatally flawed.

Two Months is available as an eBook via Amazon (http://amzn.com/B085JMXY8K) and  Kobo (http://www.kobo.com/za/en/ebook/two-months-1)

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Pan Macmillan

