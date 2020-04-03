LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 8: Dress up as your favourite artwork

Just because we're stuck at home and can't visit any museums or galleries in person doesn’t have to mean that we ignore artistic pursuits altogether — and the famous J Paul Getty museum in California has given us all a fabulous reason to reacquaint ourselves with the art we love.

The Getty museum issued a unique challenge to art lovers everywhere via Twitter. They invited them to recreate a work of art using the objects — and people — they had lying around the house, and to share the results on social media.

Needless to say, people’s interpretations have been hysterically funny, ranging from the meticulously detailed to the charmingly half-assed.

We'd like nothing more than for this trend to catch on locally, so why not give it a go? Here are some our favourite recreations for inspiration:

This creepy take on Pablo Picasso’s The Old Guitarist (1903) — dirty laundry and old Halloween castoffs have never looked more creative: