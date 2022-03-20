BOOK BITES | Meg Waite Clayton, Michael Connelly, Nikki May

The Postmistress of Paris ★★★★

Meg Waite Clayton

Harper

Nanee is a beautiful, rich and daring American. When German tanks roll into Paris in WWII, she joins the resistance and quickly becomes known as the Postmistress because she’s able to deliver information to people in hiding. Using her charm and looks, she’s able to save artists who are being sought by German forces and give them a real future. The focus of the book, however, is her relationships with her liberal friends and her love affair with photographer Edouard Moss, which is intensified by the constant threat of Nazi forces finding out what she is doing. The book was inspired by real-life Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold, who worked with American journalist Varian Fry to get artists and intellectuals out of France at the start of the war. Clayton, who is the international best-selling author of The Last Train to London, said the heiress inspired her because she had the option to flee when war broke out, but she chose instead to stay and make a difference. This is sure to be another bestseller. Jessica Levitt @jesslevitt