BOOK CLUB | Elton John, Basetsana Kumalo, Patti Smith, Victoria Eugenia Henao

Four fascinating life stories for your book club this week

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Books

Elton John's first and only official autobiography Me (Pan Macmillan) is finally out this month. It promises to be an unforgettable, honest, funny and a no-holds-barred account of his flamboyant life.

In Bassie: My Journey of Hope (Penguin Non-Fiction), the former Miss South Africa celebrates 25 years in the public eye since she was crowned. Heartwarming and truthful, Basetsana Kumalo recounts her highs and lows with her customary charm and forthrightness.

In Year of the Monkey (Bloomsbury), Patti Smith writes about her year in 2016 where she embarked on a journey of solitary wondering, tramping through the coast of Santa Cruz, Kentucky, Arizona and other wide-open spaces while trying to come to grips with life now in America.

Victoria Eugenia Henao met Pablo Escobar when she was only 13 and eloped with him at 15. Mrs Escobar: My Life with Pablo (Penguin Non-Fiction) is her story of what it was like to live with one of the most violent, powerful criminals of our time.

