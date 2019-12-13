In the life of: 10 of the best biographies from 2019

Originally published on Wanted Online (13/12/2019)

1. ACID FOR THE CHILDREN by Flea (Headline)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder remembers his rough childhood as an LA street rat and how he ended up (sometimes naked) in the heaving stadiums of super stardom. Once from the top: “Boom bap boom ba boom bap.”

2. CATCHING TADPOLES - THE SHAPING OF A YOUNG REBEL by Ronnie Kasrils (Jacana)

The irrepressible “Red Ronnie” revisits the streets of Yeoville and his Yiddish roots, where the seeds of his activist life were planted. Mark Gevisser hails “his dash, his cunning, his humanity, his joie de vivre”.

3. THE BEAUTIFUL ONES by Prince (Penguin Random House)

A glorious hardback crammed with never-before-seen photos, pages of scrapbooks and scribbled lyrics and the beginnings of the memoir the enigmatic performer had started writing before he died.

4. THEATRE ROAD - My Story As Told To Sindiwe Magona by Thembi Mtshali-Jones (Karavan Press)

Beloved actress, singer and certified national treasure Mtshali-Jones sums up 70 years of a remarkable life and her stellar career on stage and screen.

5. MY LIFE AND RUGBY: THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY by Eddie Jones (with Donald McRae) (Pan Macmillan)

One of the most admired coaches in the history of the game and a fount of anecdotes too. As well as looking back on his career, Jones dishes the inside story of England’s 2019 World Cup campaign.