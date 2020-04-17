Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Matthew Buckland

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

Today is a very special edition of Amabookabooka. We pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Matthew Buckland - a tech wonder kid, a digital fundi, an entrepreneur, an innovator, a journalist, a publisher, an author, a mountain biker and a compulsive dreamer who had big dreams.

Matt always had a sparkle in his eye and a million-buck grin.

In the middle of 2018 Matt was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. On the day of his first chemo session in October he started to write a book about his entrepreneurial journey. Two months later he sent the manuscript to his publisher.

Matt died on April 23 last year shortly before his book So You Want to Build a Startup was published. He was just 44.

We chat to Matt’s dad, Andrew Buckland, and good friend Vince Maher about Matt's extraordinary life.