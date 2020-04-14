Locking down with reading and stories helps if you're feeling sad and anxious

Nal'ibali column No 11: Term 2 (2020)

During the Covid-19 lockdown, many South African parents and caregivers are feeling worried and confused. The nationally imposed lockdown means individuals are required to stay at home for their own and others’ safety.

For both children and adults, it is normal to experience a range of emotions, including fear, anxiety, loneliness, boredom, sadness and even anger.

The lack of normal daily routines can be disorienting and frustrating for family members. And without the safety net of school and work, families are required to spend an unusually large amount of time with each other.

During times of stress and anxiety, babies and children are directly influenced by their parents’ responses. Children are as sensitive as adults to the changes and pick up on their parents' or caregivers' emotions, often subconsciously internalising emotional states and reactions of adults.

During this time, adults and children form their own narratives to better understand crises. This becomes harder when they feel disconnected from the community and their surroundings.

Maintaining an engaging and interactive relationship with children in the home is crucial to help them cope throughout this difficult time. Children, like adults, seek to make sense of their world using stories.

All humans are innately storytellers. From “how was your day?” to “guess what the neighbour did?”, we arrange our days in the form of a narrative to help ourselves, and others, connect with our experiences.

Using narratives is not only a powerful way to express ourselves, but also to learn about our relationship with the world around us. Stories are thus an easy and fun way to talk to children about difficult topic, and are useful to pique their curiosity and interest about the world.