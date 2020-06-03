Nal'ibali's CEO discusses the basic prerequisites for home schooling

The Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) is accessible on the department of education website and is very detailed in terms of what children should be able to do by the end of each term. This means that parents can link the learning outcomes with the activities that their children need to do, or concepts they need to learn. For example, by the end of Term 2 in Grade 1 Maths, a child should be able to describe and order numbers from smallest to greatest and greatest to smallest. There are a number of activities parents can do with a child to make sure they are able to order numbers. Once a parent knows the outcome, it is easier to search for activities to teach your child so that they can reach that outcome.

Of course, this type of schooling arrangement is only going to be practical for the more privileged South Africans, but that should not stop families everywhere from caring for their children and supporting their education from home, if that is what they are most comfortable with.

A home-learning support guide has been produced by the C-19 People’s Coalition with contributions from the Nal’ibali reading-for-enjoyment campaign. The guide shares information about the virus, support and ideas for helping children 0-13 years to learn while at home, as well as guidance on setting daily schedules.

It specifically suggests activities that many South African homes will be able to implement. And, I’m pleased to say that an abbreviated version will appear in eight different South African languages at the end of June in the Nal’ibali reading-for-enjoyment story supplement.

My recommendation for parents of primary schoolchildren, particularly for those who want to keep their children home but who are pressed for time, is to focus on developing their children’s literacy skills. Reading underpins all school learning and so many children struggle with this. Follow the CAPS outcome guidelines and look for activities that support the mechanical skills of learning to read but, most importantly, don’t forget that simply enjoying a good story together will show your children that reading is satisfying and enjoyable. This will prompt them to want to read themselves.

If home schooling is the best option for you and your family, make sure you register this with the department of education, or at least visit their website for details on the portfolio of evidence which you’ll need to put together.

I am acutely aware of the fact many South Africans do not have access to the basic prerequisites for enabling a home schooling environment. There isn’t a worse time for us as South Africans to be exposed to the inequalities in our society. But I urge parents to do what is best for them and their families, and to remember the power they have as their children’s first teachers, and the power of stories.

For more information about the Nal’ibali campaign, or to access children’s stories in a range of SA languages, visit www.nalibali.org, or send the word “stories” to 060 044 2254. You can also find Nal’ibali on Facebook and Twitter: @nalibaliSA.