Beloved stories go from the page to the moving picture

Firefly Lane

- from book to TV series

Firefly Lane (2008) is a much-loved novel of fans of Hannah's books. It features the highs and lows of best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey over 40 years. Hannah has said previously that it is the "most personal and autobiographical" of her books. Readers were excited when it was adapted into a TV series (with leads Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke) but there was confusion when the storyline turned out to be quite different to the novel.

We asked Hannah how she felt about the changes.

"I think that some of the readers' confusion stemmed from the belief that the Netflix project was a limited series that would tell the story of the novel. The fact is that it is an original series, which means that it will hopefully be ongoing. For that reason, they expanded some of the characters and storylines to create a large landscape for the Firefly Lane world.

I believe that the key elements of the story are in place and being done brilliantly. The first season covers about 30% of the novel. I guess we will all see where it goes. I know I've loved seeing Tully and Kate and Johnny and Cloud brought to life by such brilliant actors."

The Nightingale

- from book to film

The movie is happening - sometime. It has been delayed yet again due to the usual Hollywood faffing, clashing schedules and, of course, the pandemic. It was meant to be released at the end of this year but it has been moved again to be released in December next year. Good news is that real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning will star as the French sisters Vianne and Isabelle. This will be the first film they act in together.