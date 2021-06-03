News

Bringing to the surface a dazzling range of powerful African feminist voices

03 June 2021 - 10:47
'Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa' represents decolonised feminism at its finest.
'Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa' represents decolonised feminism at its finest.
Image: Supplied

What do African feminist traditions that exist outside the canon look and feel like? What complex cultural logics are at work outside the centres of power? How do spirituality and feminism influence each other? What are the histories and experiences of queer Africans? What imaginative forms can feminist activism take?

Leading feminist theorist, Desiree Lewis, and poet and feminist scholar, Gabeba Baderoon, have curated contributions by some of the finest writers and thought leaders. Radical polemic sits side by side with personal essays, and critical theory coexists with rich and stirring life histories.

By including writings by Patricia McFadden, Panashe Chigumadzi, Sisonke Msimang, Zukiswa Wanner, Yewande Omotoso, Zoë Wicomb and Pumla Dineo Gqola, alongside emerging thinkers, activists and creative practitioners, the collection demonstrates a dazzling range of feminist voices.

The writers in these pages use creative expression, photography and poetry in eclectic, interdisciplinary ways to unearth and interrogate representations of Blackness, sexuality, girlhood, history, divinity, and other themes. Surfacing is indispensable to anyone interested in feminism from Africa, which its contributors show in vivid and challenging conversation with the rest of the world. It will appeal to a diverse audience of students, activists, critical thinkers, academics and artists.

Click here to register for the Zoom launch (Tuesday, June 8 at 6pm).

RELATED ARTICLES

Sindiwe Magona's 'When the Village Sleeps' is an ode to the complex strengths of SA women

'When the Village Sleeps' is a visionary novel about what the loss of identity and dignity do to a people afflicted by decades of brokenness.
Books
1 month ago

'I am not alone in questioning history' - Zoë Wicomb

"Women’s stories are only recorded and recognised at their own instigation and by their own activism. It is not in the interest of patriarchy to do ...
Books
7 months ago

Speaking back to the abuse of white-dominated, patriarchal power

Part literary history, part feminist historiography, 'And Wrote My Story Anyway' critically examines influential novels in English by eminent black ...
Books
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Exclusive Books recommends these warming winter reads for June News
  3. 'The Scandalous Times of a Book Louse' captures the magic of childhood Fiction
  4. Activist pens a story for girls to embrace their Afro crowns Fiction
  5. Malcolm Gladwell and Jordan Peterson are back - and the reviews are meh News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...