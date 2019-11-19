Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Alide Dasnois & Chris Whitfield discuss 'Paper Tiger'

19 November 2019 - 10:50
Iqbal Surve, CEO of Sekunjalo Group, which owns Independent Media.
Iqbal Surve, CEO of Sekunjalo Group, which owns Independent Media.
Image: Gallo Images

When Iqbal Survé fired Cape Times editor Alide Dasnois the day after Nelson Mandela died, amid accusations of disrespect towards the statesman, a storm engulfed Independent Media.

Many pointed to a Cape Times story about one of Survé’s firms as the real reason for his ire.

In the months that followed, newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and what many believed was a witch-hunt to expel those not prepared to toady to the owner.

Veteran journalists Dasnois and Chris Whitfield tell the inside story:

About the authors

Dasnois is the former editor of the Cape Times and Business Report. She has a master's degree in development economics from the Sorbonne University in France and is part­-time associate editor at GroundUp news agency in Cape Town.

Seasoned journalist Whitfield is the former editor of the Cape Times, Cape Argus and Weekend Argus, and the former editor-­in-chief of Independent Media Cape. His first book was On Your Bike: Tips & trails for MTB riders.

RELATED ARTICLES

EXTRACT | 'Paper Tiger' by Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield

A pattern soon became apparent – none of the many controversies he was involved in were covered, and he was given carte blanche by his editors to ...
Books
1 week ago

'Struggle doctor' Iqbal Survé's war on journalistic integrity laid bare

Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield, two editors who became collateral damage in Iqbal Survé’s war on journalistic integrity, have compiled a book ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Judge slams Survé over claims of links to Gordhan and DA

Western Cape judge Patrick Gamble has denied having any association with either public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan or the DA.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. On the front lines in fight for rhinos Non-Fiction
  3. BOOK CLUB | Deon Meyer, Okechukwu Nzelu, Qarnita Loxton, Kurt Ellis News
  4. EXTRACT | 'Talking to Strangers' by Malcolm Gladwell Non-Fiction
  5. 'SA had to be reminded of the strength of Sobukwe's legacy' News

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X