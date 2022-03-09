‘Become a Better Writer’ receives rave reviews from writers

Become a Better Writer: How to Write with Clarity and Simplicity is a practical guide for anyone who wishes to write more clearly and concisely.

This engaging new book, available in print and electronic form, distils the authors’ decades of experience as writers and editors and has been described as a worthy South African successor to William Strunk Jr and EB White’s classic volume on clear writing, The Elements of Style.

The book is authored by Donald Powers and Greg Rosenberg of Clarity Global Strategic Communications, and includes a foreword by journalist Redi Tlhabi. Powers is a senior editor and head of training and development at the company. He holds a PhD in English literature and has 20 years’ experience as a writer, editor, lecturer and tutor. Rosenberg has more than three decades of experience as a journalist, writer and editor, and is the co-founder of Clarity Global in SA and the US.

Both expert communicators, the authors know how much time and effort can go into crafting good sentences, whether they’re for an email, report, opinion piece, presentation or speech. Become a Better Writer is designed to help the reader rethink their assumptions about how to communicate effectively, become more aware of common pitfalls and build good writing habits.

“Read it from cover to cover, or skip between sections as needed,” said Powers.

“The book outlines principles and tips to make your writing accessible and meaningful, and we’ve included examples and anecdotes to illustrate, encourage and entertain as you go.”

Also known as “The Clarity Book”, Become a Better Writer has already received high praise from authors, journalists and other wordsmiths:

What a great read. I could feel my writing strengthening as I read it. Clear, concise and helpful.

— Ferial Haffajee, journalist and former editor of City Press and Mail & Guardian

Writing accessibly is a skill that must be learned and nurtured. I cannot think of a better aid than this book, which is designed as a practical tool for those who want to write for meaning, reflection and transformation.

— Malaika wa Azania, award-winning author of Memoirs of a Born Free: Reflections on the Rainbow Nation

I am definitely getting a copy. A writer’s best friend is a great editor and Greg [Rosenberg] is the finest editor and writing coach I have ever worked with. I hope this becomes our generation’s Elements of Style.

— Justice Malala, author, journalist and political commentator

A great contribution to clarity of thinking, arguing and expressing oneself in writing.

— Pippa Green, journalist and former Press Ombudsman of SA