Politics is making life even tougher for Reserve Bank, says Kganyago

The central bank hasn’t been spared in the political infighting that accompanied the succession race, with the nation’s anti-graft ombudsman instructing lawmakers in June to change the constitution to make the bank focus on the “socioeconomic well-being of the citizens” rather than inflation. The High Court has set this order aside, after the central bank sought a review of her directive.

“The problem with the South African discourse on the central bank is that it is based on rhetoric and it is based on populism, rather than looking at the hard facts,” Kganyago said.

“What we didn’t anticipate is that the question about the mandate of the central bank will come from an institution such as the office of the Public Protector. That took us by surprise and we had to push back. We believed what we were saying and what we were doing was simply implementing what the constitution of the Republic of South Africa demands of us.”

Inflation Expectations

The central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchangedat 6.75% on Sept. 21, citing concerns about about higher inflation expectations. Only four of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the unchanged stance, while the rest expected a cut.

Kganyago dismissed analysts’ suggestions that the bank had missed an opportunity to lower rates, saying its focus is to keep inflation within the target range.

“It doesn’t follow that we must change the monetary stance at every meeting,” he said. “We deemed it prudent to keep the rates the same.”