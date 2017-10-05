ANC a no-show as parliament hears of KPMG blues

There was not an ANC member of parliament in sight when the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) kicked off its hearings into the KPMG debacle on Thursday morning.

The blows to KPMG’s business have been unrelenting since it withdrew a report on a so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

The firm is also being investigated by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) over audit and advisory work it did for Gupta-owned company Oakbay.

When the committee got together for the hearing‚ only four MPs‚ other than the committee chair‚ could be seen seated in the committee room.

Democratic Alliance committee members Tim Brauteseth and David Ross arrived on time for the meeting. David Maynier of the standing committee on finance also sat in on the hearing. Auditor General Kimi Makwetu was also in attendance.