Mystery company helps Gupta-owned Optimum‚ Koornfontein mines

The Gupta-owned Optimum and Koornfontein mines will be run with help from a “reputable entity in the mining industry” for the foreseeable future in the latest move by business rescue practitioners to circumvent the closure of their bank accounts.

But they highlighted a solution to secure banking facilities‚ after the Bank of Baroda stopped all account activity on March 31.

The Indian bank announced in February that it was closing shop in South Africa.

“The immediate and critical impediments that faced the practitioners were the potential to become unbanked by March 31 and the lack of sufficient cash flow for the entity to continue trading unhindered in the ordinary course‚” the letter read.