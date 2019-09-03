MARKET WRAP: JSE subdued as trade tension weighs on markets





Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was down 1.40% to 26,033.76 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 lost 0.37%, France's CAC 40 0.48% and Germany's DAX 30 0.24%.



Locally, data from Statistics SA showed that GDP grew 3.1% in the second quarter from a contraction of 3.1% (revised down from 3.2%) in the first quarter. This is above economists' expectations of an expansion of 2.5% quarter on quarter, according to a Bloomberg consensus. The mining sector grew 14.4% and the manufacturing sector rose 2.1%.

“The SA economy remains in a fragile state, operating against a backdrop of subdued activity and persistently low business confidence. That continues to weigh heavily on future growth prospects, with GDP unlikely to be higher than 0.7% for the year,” Investec economist Lara Hodes said.

At 5.29pm, the rand had firmed 0.69% to R15.1471/$, 0.72% to R16.6076/€ and 0.56% to R18.3002/£. The euro was flat at $1.0964.

Gold was up 1.14% to $1,546.50/oz and platinum 2.68% to $955.98. Brent crude lost 1.64% to $57.64 a barrel.

The JSE all share was flat at 54,742.10 points and the top 40 was unchanged. Resources fell 0.71% while banks rose 1.06%.



Cashbuild gained 1.28% to R238 after the building material retailer said on Tuesday that its operating profit increased 3% in the year to end-June. Its headline earnings fell 6% to R17.51.

TFG climbed 5.9% to R157.63 after the retailer declared a dividend of R4.50 in the first 21 weeks of the 2020 financial year, an increase of 4.7%.