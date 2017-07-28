Series Review: 'Friends from College' isn't smart, but it sure is funny

Keegan-Michael Key stars as Ethan, a frustrated and impoverished literary novelist conducting a 20-year affair with flinty executive Sam (Annie Parisse). Yet nothing about the characters convinces. One moment Ethan is a sympathetic tortured artist, desperate to outgrow his past as a wunderkind who never quite did anything wunder-ful. The next he's a prat-falling plank risking everything for a tongue-sarmie with Sam.

Just as uneven is Cobie Smulders as his wife, Lisa. The couple have moved to New York so that she can take up a job as legal counsel at a trading house. Here they reconnect with pals from their undergraduate days at Harvard, including the aforementioned Sam and Ethan's smarmy agent Max (The Wonder Years's Fred Savage - now a middle-age Methuselah).

But, despite her billing as the sensible one in the relationship, Lisa flits back and forth from prim naif to manic slapstick merchant. A scene in which she passes herself off as a Russian pop star, for instance, is funny yet damagingly incongruous to the character.

