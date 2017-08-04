Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

GAME: Overwatch Summer Games

Last year's Game of the Year, and arguably the world's most popular team-based multiplayer online first-person shooter, Overwatch keeps on delivering. First with their new character Doomfist and now with the return of the Summer Games (a limited-time event that'll run from August 8 - 29), which was first introduced last year in celebration of the Rio Olympic Games.

Expect new character skins, last year's skins at a reduced price, and the return of Lúcioball - this time to be played in Sydney - sporting a new competitive mode allowing players to rank.

If for some odd reason you don't have Overwatch yet, now is the time to fix that.

• Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

WATCH an introduction to Overwatch's new character Doomfist