Stage is set for the revival of Joburg's iconic Alhambra Theatre

In the 1980s theatre producer Pieter Toerien bought the iconic building for R235,000 as a 37th birthday present to himself.

It thrived for 20 years, but by 2000 the CBD had become, as he writes in the history of the Alhambra Theatre, "a ghost town at night".

Toerien followed the flight north but for 17 years held onto the Alhambra.

Costumes on rails and stage props in boxes were abandoned as they were last used. Slow decay took over everything from grand embossed detailing in the main theatre to peeling paint in shades of baby blue in an upstairs office that was once actor Rex Garner's.

Toerien writes: "Returning every few years, I would stand alone in the empty theatre and hear audiences clapping as hundreds of memories pushed one another out of the way. As the years passed the clapping faded until there was just silence - a heavy silence as the building reproached me for deserting her."

In March Toerien put the Alhambra up for sale with the words: "I hope she finds a new owner who will love her as much as we did."