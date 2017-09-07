Level Up: big game drops & the sick preview everyone's been waiting for
Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle', 'Destiny 2' and 'Call of Duty WW2 Beta'
MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE
What could be more fun than Mario? Mario with mustachioed Rabbids is what! Kingdom Battle, which launched on August 29, feels as though every aspect has been designed to make you smile.
The Rabbid's classic humour has imbued Mushroom Kingdom with delightfulness in every aspect; from the ridiculous object descriptions to the Princess Peach Rabbid makeover. Who knew the day would come when Mario would fire a gun, let alone something called a Bworb?
WATCH the game trailer:
The levels are vibrant colourful blocks of fun and the turn-based gameplay is the best kind of challenging. The Switch keeps delivering.
• Available on Nintendo Switch.
DESTINY 2
Scorching hot off the press, the latest addition to the Destiny universe launched at midnight on September 6.
Since playing the beta back in July I've been chomping at the bit to get the best of the Red Legion faction of Cabal. From what I can tell so far, the pace is fast, the graphics are slick and Bungie has cranked up the levels of the voice-overs so there's a decent amount of personality to the characters this time round.
WATCH the game trailer:
There's plenty of additional content so get the season pass early, but there is more than enough gameplay to go around before then.
Also, the new Raid will be available on September 13, so you can play it all over again.
• Available on Xbox, Playstation and PC.
CALL OF DUTY WW2 BETA
Everybody's most dividing first-person shooter is almost back again, this time swapping jetpacks and weapons of the future with stripped-back gritty days long gone.
I had a brief taste of what to expect from the multiplayer when the game drops on November 3 - I assure you, it's going to be tasty.
WATCH the game trailer:
Sure, there were a few snags, like a tortuously long end of game load-time - but that's what comes with playing betas and Sledgehammer promises to fix what it can before the game goes live.
What's important is that the maps are detailed, the carnage is high and the gameplay ridiculously fast. Look out for the new divisions and the all-new war mode. I can't wait to capture objective "Abel" again soon.
• Available November 3 on Xbox, Playstation and PC.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
