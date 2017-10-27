Lifestyle

Music

My sound's gotten a lot more underground: Timo OVD

28 October 2017 - 00:00 By YOLISA MKELE
Timo ODV.
Timo ODV.
Image: Supplied

From a relative unknown in the East Rand to an internationally recognised hit machine, Timo ODV's comparatively short career resembles a graph with a J curve.

Having recently released his latest EP Move, we caught up with him to discuss pressure, progress and his current favourite artists.

Do you feel pressured to reproduce your earlier work?

None to be honest. Last year I decided to make music that follows my heart.

How has your sound progressed since Save Me?

It's gotten a lot more underground.

Who are you listening to at the moment?

Thomas Schumacher, Stephan Bodzin, Dense & Pika, Jonas Rathsman, Franky Rizardo.

Does your playlist influence your music?

Definitely. Now that I've been listening to a lot of techno, those elements pop up.

Would you like producing other genres?

If I started loving it I would.

Do you feel pressured to put out new material?

There's always a bit but I'd rather release nothing than release something I don't believe in.

WATCH | The video for Timo ODV's hit track, Dancing Again

Which up-and-coming producers should we be looking out for?

Kyle Watson. He's underrated and he's from South Africa.

• Timo ODV's latest EP 'Move' is available on Apple Music.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Quick-witted lyrics deliver Rapsody's new, absolutely relatable album

The hip-hopper's album, 'Laila's Wisdom' features A-List rappers
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Dvsn's 'Morning After' is a throwback to baby-making R&B rhythms

The first image that comes to mind when listening to 'P.O.V.' on Dvsn's new album 'Morning After' is a dimly lit room with clothes scattered across ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Daniel Caesar's sensuous debut album is a must for your bedroom playlist

Contrary to popular belief not all music released in summer needs to be something for the dancefloor.
Lifestyle
21 days ago

'Aromanticism': Moses Sumney's album is a melancholic masterpiece

Every now and then an emotional album comes along that's dangerous to listen to at night. This is one of those albums.
Lifestyle
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Planning a holiday? Here are 5 terrific destinations, with cocktails to match travel
  3. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  4. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  5. Feeling exhausted? Here's how to get a better night's sleep Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X