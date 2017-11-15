Malls are forced to think out of the box to survive

The end of days for malls is coming if the US apocalypse in retail is anything to go by, but South African shopping centres are desperately trying to hold off writing epitaphs just yet.

Bringing malls back from the brink has been about innovation in the hope of attracting more feet through doors. It's forced malls to focus on a buzz concept like ''retail-tainment".

Malls have had to look beyond run-of-the- mill "value-adds" like skate parks, demo stands, bad art exhibitions and flea markets. They've turned instead to partnering with established, more prominent events.

Last month, after 17 years, the National Antiques and Decorative Arts Faire changed venues from the Sandton Convention Centre to the Mall of Africa.

It was a leap of faith, says the fair's Guilo Osso. "We did worry about things like security over a three-day event. Some exhibitors worried that the mall was too far out from the centre of Joburg for people to get to. We as organisers had to forgo the R100 daily ticket price we charged previously in order to make the fair an open, public event."

It turned out to be a win-win. Osso says the mall drew more visitors and shoppers over their event weekend and exhibitors were exposed to an entirely new client base.